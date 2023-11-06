Locals beat up headmaster in Balasore of Odisha, know why

Balasore: In an interesting incident, the locals beat up the headmaster in a school in Balasore district of Odisha said reliable reports on Monday in this regard.

The incident allegedly took place in Bhogarai block of Balasore district. The villagers allegedly beat up the headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with a female student in the school. It is worth mentioning that the female student was studying in standard seven (Class-VII) in the Bhogarai school.

Furthermore after being beaten up by the locals, the headmaster allegedly fled away and escaped from the school premises, said reliable reports in this regard.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

