Tutu Nayak to remain in jail as bail hearing shifts to November 8

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak, his troubles seem to have increased manifold as his bail hearing has been shifted to November 8, 2023. The producer Tutu Nayak is presently lodged in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning here that the Odia films producer allegedly slapped a lady journalist in Kharvelnagar Police arrested producer Sanjay Nayak alias Tutu, the accused of the case.

It is to be noted that a lady journalist had yesterday alleged that Nayak slapped her. Accordingly, on the basis of her complaint, a case had been registered in Kharvel Nagar Police station under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (use of obscene words) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Following the arrest renowned Odia film director Sudhakar Basant urged Police to provide Tutu Nayak an opportunity for compromise of the case.

It is to be noted that the Debasmita Rout, a working journalist alleged that Tutu Nayak slapped her when she had gone to cover an event in a cinema hall under Kharvel Nagar Police limits.

Also read: Ollywood Producer Tutu Nayak Likely To Appear At Kharvelnagar Police Station