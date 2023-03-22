Litterateur Dr Itirani Samanta gets ‘Utkala Samman’

Bhubaneswar: Litterateur Dr Itirani Samanta has got the ‘Utkala Samman’. The award was handed over to her in a glittering function held in the Utkal University in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) organised Glorifest 2023 at the Utkal University today. It was for the first time this fest was organised here.

Dr Itirani Samanta, the editor of Odisha’s highest circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and kids’ magazine ‘Kunikatha’ graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Addressing the audience, she praised effort of the students and advised to develop love for mother tounge and execute your duty and responsibility towards the society.

The students performed dances, ramp show etc. in the fest while the students enjoyed the show. On this occasion Dr Iti Samanta was felicitated with the Utkala Samman.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, OTDC chairman Lenin Mohanty, Mo College chairperson Akash Dasnayak also were present in the festival.