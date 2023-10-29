List of trains cancelled, diverted due to train accident in Andhra

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled and diverted several trains due to train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Railway Section of Waltair Division of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line at about 7 PM.

At least eight passengers were killed while more than 30 were injured following the accident involved between two passenger trains- one Rayagada passenger and the other Palasa passenger.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled, diverted due to train accident:

Cancellation of Trains:

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on 30.10.2023

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Express from Sambalpur on 29.10.2023 will run up to Vizianagaram and will return back to Sambalpur as Special Train.

17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri on 29.10.2023 will run up to Balugaon and will return back to Puri as Special Train.

07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram Special from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 will run up to Pendurti and will return back to Visakhapatnam as Special Train.

11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai on 28.10.2023 will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express from Bhubaneswar on 30.10.2023 will originate from Visakhapatnam instead of Bhubaneswar and will remain cancelled from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam.

Diversion of Train:

03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Special from Barauni on 28.10.2023 will run via Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada.

18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express from Tata on 29.10.2023 will run via Gotlam-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express from Bhubaneswar on 29.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur.

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express from Howrah on 29.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur.

12245 Howrah-Bangalore Express from Howrah on 29.10.2023 will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada.

RAINS SHORT-TERMINATED:

The train No.20809 Sambalpur- Nanded leaving Sambalpur on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Vizianagaram and return from Vizianagaram to Sambalpur.

The train No.17479 Puri-Tirupati express leaving Puri on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Balugaon and will return back to Puri

The train No. 07468 Viasakhapatnam-Vizianagaram train leaving Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023 is short terminated at Pendurti and returned back.

The train No. 11019 CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express leaving CST Mumbai on 28.10.2023 is short terminated at Visakhapatnam.

The train No.11020 Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Short originate at Visakhapatnam to CST Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has arranged free Bus Service to take stranded passengers up to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Food and Water also distributed to the passengers of affected trains.