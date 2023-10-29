Andhra train accident: Odisha CM expresses grief over passengers’ death, directs officials to extend help

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of some passengers in a train accident between Kantakapali and Almonda Station.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Andhra Pradesh train accident

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of some passengers in a train accident between Kantakapali and Almonda Station.

This apart, Patnaik conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

The Chief Minister also has directed the SRC and collectors of Raygada and Koraput to extend immediate help in rescue and relief operations.

It is to be noted here that at least eight persons were killed while over 30 sustained injured following a train accident involved between two passenger trains- one Rayagada passenger and the other Palasa passenger between Kantakapali and Almonda Station in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Odisha CM Felicitates Gymnast Pranati Nayak For Wining 5 Medals At National Games

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans