Liquor ON Shops to close in Odisha for coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: All the foreign liquor ON shops, bars of the state to stop operating as a preventive measure for social distancing, a major advisory to keep the deadly coronavirus away. This will continue till further order. Odisha govt has issued a notification in this regard.

As per the directive issued by Odisha Govt the ON shops will remain closed starting from today.

The letter issued to all Collectors by SK Lohani, Principal Secretary to Govt of Odisha reads: “As per directions issued by the Govt in order to maintain social distancing in an effective way and to minimize and contain the spread of COVID 19 it has been decided to close all ON shops immediately until further notice.”

However, so far no directive has been issued regarding closure of the foreign liquor off shops.