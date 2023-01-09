Lipsa Swain from Odisha wins Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022

Bhubaneswar: Lipsa Swain from Odisha has succeeded in winning the title of Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022 because of her hard work and dedication.

Lipsa won the title of the show in Mrs. category on the basis of her talent and hard work. Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022 was organized in Delhi.

The show was organized by Ankur Aggarwal and Saloni Aggarwal. Celebrity guest Sonali Raut was also present and crowned Lipsa

Lipsa while interacting with the media said it was difficult for her but she continued working hard and got selected in all the rounds since it was her dream.

The support of her family, especially her husband was paramount. He always encouraged her and supported her in every step.

Lipsa lives in Bangalore it is now her dream to participate in other international pageants and win them.