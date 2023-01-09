Lipsa Swain from Odisha wins Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022

Lipsa won the title of the show in Mrs. category on the basis of her talent and hard work. Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
India Queen of Hearts Pageant

Bhubaneswar: Lipsa Swain from Odisha has succeeded in winning the title of Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022 because of her hard work and dedication.

Lipsa won the title of the show in Mrs. category on the basis of her talent and hard work. Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Pageant 2022 was organized in Delhi.

The show was organized by Ankur Aggarwal and Saloni Aggarwal. Celebrity guest Sonali Raut was also present and crowned Lipsa

Related News

Odisha: New VC of Sambalpur University appointed

Cold wave in Odisha: See the list of coldest places

24 government teachers in Odisha dismissed from service

Great News! 5g services start in Odisha

Lipsa while interacting with the media said it was difficult for her but she continued working hard and got selected in all the rounds since it was her dream.

The support of her family, especially her husband was paramount. He always encouraged her and supported her in every step.

Lipsa lives in Bangalore it is now her dream to participate in other international pageants and win them.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.