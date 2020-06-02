Youth repeats father's act, attempts to rape same girl in Odisha

Like father, like son: 20-year-old youth allegedly attempts to rape same girl in Odisha

Balasore: Days after a man was sent to jail for allegedly attempting to rape a girl, his 20-year-old son on Tuesday attacked the same girl with a sharp weapon after a failed rape attempt in Odisha’s Balasore district .

The hapless incident took place in Pathar Pentha village under Soro police limits in the district.

According to reports, Siba Mallick (20), son of Judhistir Mallick, allegedly tried to rape the girl this morning and when he failed, he attacked her with sharp weapons.

The girl, who suffered severe injuries on her legs and hands, was rescued by the villagers in a critical condition. She was immediately rushed to Soro Government Hospital in the district. Her condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

The family members of the victim lodged a complaint against Siba at the Soro police station.

The accused youth is currently absconding and further investigating is on, police said.

Notably, 56-year-old Judhistir has been lodged at the Balasore District Jail for allegedly attempting to rape the same girl in the village on April 25, 2020.