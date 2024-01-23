Light to moderate rain to lash Odisha for three more days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted light to moderate rain\thundershower for different districts of Odisha for the next three days.

As per the prediction of the weather department, light to moderate rain\thundershower very likely to continue till 8.30 AM of January 26.

Here’s the detail of the weather warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 24.01.2024): Light to moderate rain\thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, South Coastal Odisha, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.01.2024): Light to moderate rain\thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.01.2024): Light to moderate rain\thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.3°C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 10.6°C was recorded at Baripada in the plains of Odisha.