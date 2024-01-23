5T Chairman Pandian visits Gajapati district yet again, know details

Bhubaneswar: 5T Chairman and Nabin Odisha V.K. Pandian today visited Gajapati district yet again as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public.

During his visit, Pandian participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Gajapati Stadium and interacted with students of all colleges of Gajapati. He discussed with the students on Nua-O program providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and to help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. Pandian emphasized the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He said that the college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February.

Pandian reviewed the progress of 9 bridges with a total cost of 54 Crores which were sanctioned after the last visit to the district in May 2023.

Later, he also reviewed other major projects in the district -Chheligada Irrigation project, Mega Piped water Supply projects to Rayagada block, Paralakhemundi Bypass Road, Development of different Waterfalls and view points, Development of Jeerango Monastery and development of different major temples of the district.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Gajapati district in May 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

He also interacted with the public at Kashinagar and Ramagiri and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.