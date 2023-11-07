Let’s be united for realizing CM’s vision of a new, empowered Odisha: 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Several Organisations including private & public organizations today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and congratulated him for the new assignment.

Expressing happiness over his new responsibility as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that he is working hard to realise the dreams of Chief Minister for Odisha. They said that they have complete support for the endeavour of 5T Chairman.

Chairman VK Pandian thanked the organisations and called upon them to join hands in the transformation of Odisha. ‘Let’s work unitedly for CM’s vision of a new, empowered Odisha,’ he said.

The organisations who met the 5T Chairman are: