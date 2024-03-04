Leopard stalking civet video goes viral, watch

Leopard stalking civet video on Instagram has gone viral. Shared in January the post has so far garnered more than 169k likes.

Posted by user latestkruger to Instagram in last January the caption of the post reads, “Leopard stalks civet in the middle of the road!”

We can see in the video that the civet is crossing the road as a leopard is stalking it. Then, as the civet crosses the road, the leopard gets up and chases it.

The video has earned a number of interesting comments.

“Leopard still trying to figure out if this is food or not?!,” commented a user. Another user commented, “One of the best shots of a Civit I’ve seen in a long time.”

“How did I not know the Civet even existed!? What a gorgeous animal,” another user commented.

“That literally looks like a honey badger hyena hybrid,” reads another comment for the article.

“I always thought a civet was member of the cat family. Where does it belong?,” asked another user.

“Civets are quite common in Nigeria. That’s definitely not one. A civet looks more like a house cat but much bigger with leopard looking colors. Whatever this animal is, it looks very rare. This looks like a cross between an ant eater and civet,” another user commented.

“One of the best shots of a Civit I’ve seen in a long time,” commented another user.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)

Also read: WATCH: Nita Ambani’s Mesmerising Dance To ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’ During…