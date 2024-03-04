WATCH: Nita Ambani’s mesmerising dance to ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’ during Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash saw the participation of stars not only from India, but from different parts of the world. Notably, the festivities took place over a span of three days in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In the huge number of fine events that took place over the three days, one notable one was Nita Ambani’s classical dance performance. During her son’s pre-wedding festivities, Nita Ambani performed on “Vishwambhari Stuti.” It is to be noted that the devotional song is dedicated to Maa Ambe.

From the information that we have, Nita Ambani has been an ardent listener of the “Vishwambhari Stuti” since her childhood days. With her performance, Nita Ambani sought the blessings of the goddess for her son and daughter-in-law, Anant and Radhika.

Nita Ambani also dedicated her dance to her granddaughters Aadiya and Veda, and also to all other young women.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding festivities started on March 1. The pre-wedding celebrations began with traditional ‘anna seva’ ceremony. Reportedly, over 51,000 local residents came to the anna seva ceremony. The celebration concluded on March 3 with the “Hastakshar” ceremony. The bash saw the participation of over 100 people. These included celebs, sportspersons, and industrialists. Global icons like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Rihanna also graced the occasion.

Earlier on February 27, it was in news that as many as 2,500 dishes were to be cooked for the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reportedly, 65 chefs from Indore have been invited to cook special Indori dishes.

Take a look at Nita Ambani’s dance performance here: