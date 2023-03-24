Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Leopard attack in Nuapada of Odisha yet again!

Leopard attack in Nuapada has led to terror among villagers. The Forest Department reached the village and recorded the footprints.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Leopard attack in Nuapada
Representational Image

Nuapada: Leopard attack in Nuapada has led to terror among villagers. The Forest Department reached the village and recorded the footprints of the predator.

According to reports, it has been alleged that a calf of Mohradihi village was killed and eaten by the leopard in Nuapada district of Odisha.

During the day, the predator lives in the protected forest adjacent to the Sunabeda Sanctuary. In the evening, the villagers have complained that the cows are being eaten by the leopard and the the carcasses of the cattle are strewn in the forest floor area.

Take a look

Yet another elephant found dead in Odisha!

Prayers to be offered in Odisha on the first Friday of Ramadan

A scary incident had taken place in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday evening. An old woman was attacked by a tiger behind her house. The incident took place in Jalamdei village under Komna police station under Sunabeda sanctuary of Nuapada district. The woman has been identified as Sanmati Barik, she is said to be around 65 years of age.

According to information, yesterday evening, while collecting firewood in the backyard of her house in Jalamdei village, a tiger came and pounced on her. As she did not return home until late at night, the family searched for him but could not find her.

The local people found the old woman’s dismembered body lying in the forest this morning. Half of the old woman’s body was seen eaten by a tiger. This could have been the work of a large tiger, said Sunabeda forest department ranger Shiva Prasad Khamari informed.

Further detailed report awaited.

Sudeshna Panda 5538 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Human-like goat born in Odisha, watch

State

Minor girl rapist gets 20 years of RI in Odisha

State

Odisha CM felicitates athlete Bapi Hansda, gives cash reward of Rs 25 lakhs

State

Naveen Patnaik felicitates ISL Golden Boot award winner Diego Mauricio

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.