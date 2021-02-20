Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday regarding ‘illegal conduct of elections by Andhra Pradesh in Odisha’.

In the letter Naik requested ‘to maintain the status quo ruled by the Supreme Court’ and to ‘respect the spirit of cooperative federalism of the country’.

“Andhra Government has conducted elections illegally in some part of Odisha along Andhra Odisha Boarder. These parts where Andhra Govt tried to conduct elections are some villages in Rayagada district by Vizianagaram Dist Admin, some villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts by Srikakulam Dist Admin, some villages in Malkangiri by Vishakapatnam Dist Admin along with most discussed Kotia of Koraput by Vizianagaram Dist Admin,” the letter said.

“This is not only against the spirit of the Constitution, but also against the spirit of the federal structure of the country. The activities of Andhra Government are going against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling on 1968 to maintain the status quo. It is a grave constitutional crisis. Andhra Pradesh has violated this status quo order, which was passed on the basis of consent of both states,” the letter also said.