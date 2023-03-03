Last rites of Pintu Nanda to be held at Swargadwar in Puri today

Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Pintu Nanda shall be conducted at Swargadwar situated in Puri district of Odisha on Friday.

The mortal remains of Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday from Hyderabad.

Several people including Pintu Nanda’s family, friends and large number of fans were seen at the airport. Some Ollywood actors also paid their tributes.

It is to be noted here that Pintu Nanda breathed his last on late Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital. The actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis. He died at the age of 45.

According to reports, Pintu Nanda’s body will be kept at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) hospital. In the morning, it will be taken to the club where he often visited and then to his residence where people will pay their last respects.

Pintu Nanda’s last rites will be performed at Swargadwar in Puri on Friday.