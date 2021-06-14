Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Monday decided to extend the last date of application of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2021). The decision has been taken in view of the COVID -19 pandemic situation in the State.

In the notice, OJEE Chairman Sudeep Kumar Chand informed that the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE-2021), which was tentatively scheduled from June 17 to June 24, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July, he added.

Chand further said that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to July 12, 2021 and last date for fee payment up to July 14, 2021.