OJEE: Last Date For Application Submission Extended To June 15

By WCE 1
OJEE

Bhubaneswar: In view of the COVID-19 situation across the state, the last date of online application form submission for Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 for all the courses has been extended till June 15.

Similarly, the revised last date for online fee payment is June 17.

The detailed schedule regarding dates of examination and dates for downloading of admit cards will be notified in due course of time, after assessment of the situation after 15.06.2021, notification read.

Thus, all concerned are advised not to be worried, but to abide by all the preventive measures laid down from time to time by various govt agencies to check the spread of Coronavirus and visit regularly the official websites of OJEE for updated information.

