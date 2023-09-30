Odisha: Last date for filing up of application forms for Annual HSC Examination, 2024 extended

Cuttack: The last date for online filing up of application forms for the Annual HSC Examination, 2024 has been extended till October 5, 2023. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Cuttack, Odisha issued a note in this regard on Saturday.

Also, the last date for online filing up of application forms for the SOSC Examination, 2024 and Offline filling up of application forms for the Madhyama Examination, 2024 has been extended till October 5, 2023, the note issued by the Vice President of BSE also said.

The heads of the institutions are once again requested to complete the form fill up process by the said date, BSE said in the note.

It was also clarified that no further extension shall be allowed.