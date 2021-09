Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra this evening.

According to Mohapatra, the landfall process of cyclone Gulab shall continue for the next three hours and end by 9 PM-9.30 PM.

Cyclonic Gulab is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur (Odisha) and Kalingapatanam (Andhra Pradesh), he added.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and wind speed are witnessed in several southern districts of the State.