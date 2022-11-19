Lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s missing car found!

Bhubaneswar: A numberless Endeavour car was found abandoned in Bhubaneswar’s Mancheswar industrial estate this evening.

While the ownership of the Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected to be lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s missing car. It is also said that someone drove the four-wheeler to the spot yesterday and abandoned it there.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has launched a search operation to trace Nag’s missing SUV, will only confirm whether Archana Nag is the owner of the vehicle or not.

The investigation agency has sought the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to find the location of the car by tracking the fastag.

A politician has allegedly gifted the Ford Endeavour to the lady blackmailer.