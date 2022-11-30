Lady blackmailer Archana Nag bail plea rejected in connection with Akshay Parija case

Bhubaneswar: The bail plea of lady blackmailer Archana Nag has been rejected by the JMFC -3 Court on Wednesday in connection with Rs 3 crore extortion from film producer Akshay Parija.

Earlier, on Oct 17 and 11, the SDJM court had rejected the bail plea of Nag.

Odia film producer Akshay Parija had filed a complaint with Nayapalli police against Archana for demanding Rs 3 crore after allegedly capturing his intimate photographs/videos.

Parija have also appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the honey trap case.

Nag was arrested on October 6 on charges of extorting money from several influential persons after luring them into her trap. The honey-trap network surfaced after a girl lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police that Archana, her husband, Jagabandhu and associate Khageswar Patra had trapped her into the racket and forced her into prostitution and blackmail people.