Know The Trains Cancelled And Rescheduled Due To Safety Related Modernization Work

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work between Balasore and Nilgiri Road railway stations in Bhadrak-Kharagpur Railway Section under Kharagpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway on 29th December, 2019 in connection with launching of girder for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB), the following trains will be cancelled and rescheduled as per the following –

Cancellation of trains on 29.12.2019 from both the directions:

1.68052/68051 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU from both the directions.

2.68109/68110 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur MEMU from both the directions.

3.12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions.

Rescheduling of trains:

1.12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah on 29.12.2019 by 2 hours.

2.12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri on 29.12.2019 by 1 hour 30 minutes.

3.12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express from Howrah on 29.12.2019 by 1 hour 30 minutes.

4.12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri on 29.12.2019 by 2 hours 15 minutes.

5.12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah on 29.12.2019 by 2 hours 15 minutes.

6.68049 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU from Kharagpur on 29.12.2019 by 2 hours.

7.12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express from Anand Vihar on 28.12.2019 by 3 hours.

8.12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai on 28.12.2019 by 3 hours 30 minutes.