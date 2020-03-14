KISS Declares Holiday for Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government, on Friday, declared coronavirus a ‘disaster’. As a precautionary measure, the State Government ordered closure of all schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools till March 31. In view of the Govt. advisory and as an extreme precaution against coronavirus, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) authorities have declared to close KISS much before summer vacation.

Advising 30,000 students of the institute, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS told them to continue taking precautions during their stay at home also. Students should always wash their hands with soap. They should also aware their family members to be careful and wash their hands with soap, he told them.

Each student has been provided with 5 soaps by KISS authority. It has been instructed to all the teachers to be in regular contact with students, so that they could continue their studies at home. KISS has been taken all safety and precautionary measures since last two months for coronavirus. They will also spread awareness in different places of 30 districts of Odisha.

This is the first time in the history of KISS that the institute has declared holidays before any vacation. KISS had never declared holiday before any vacations even during critical situations like super cyclone, heavy rainfall, scarcity and extreme price hike of food commodities in the market, etc.