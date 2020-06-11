KIMS COVID Hospital Crosses 1000 Patient Mark

Bhubaneswar: At the forefront of Odisha’s war against novel coronavirus, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) COVID Hospital, Bhubaneswar has achieved the important milestone of treating more than 1020 Covid-19 patients till 11th June 2020.

KIMS has treated more than 30% of the total 3000 Covid patients admitted in different dedicated Covid hospitals across Odisha.

Besides the 500-bedded dedicated hospital in Bhubaneswar, three more district Covid Hospitals under the management of KIMS are operational in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj, following the direction of the Govt. of Odisha. KIMS Covid Hospital, the first dedicated Covid hospitals in the country, became operational on 2nd April and received the first patient soon after, on 5th April.

To date, 700 patients have availed treatment at KIMS, Bhubaneswar, while district Covid Hospitals managed by KIMS in Bolangir, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj have treated 148, 101 and 84 patients respectively. All the four Covid Hospitals under KIMS have maintained highly positive feedback from recovered patients, who have expressed satisfaction over the competent and compassionate service of the doctors and paramedical staff.

“Assessing the pandemic situation early, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha decided to open COVID hospitals in different districts and towns of Odisha. KIMS became the first dedicated Covid Hospital in India having 500 general beds and 50 ICU beds meant for COVID patients”, said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, while expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for involving KIMS in this noble service.

Remarkably, within 68 days of its inception, KIMS COVID Hospital has rendered treatment to more than 1020 patients as of June 11, he said. Dr. Samanta praised the doctors, nurses and other health professionals, who have dedicatedly been treating the patients, putting their lives at stake. Doctors and other health workers have passionately been extending their service as they have been assured adequate safety and security, informed Dr. Bishnu Panigrahi, CEO, KIMS.