KIIT Silver Carnival: Sunidhi Chauhan enthralls KIITians

Bhubaneswar: Noted Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralled the thousands of students and staff of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) this evening.

From ‘Dhoom Machale Dhoom’ from Dhoom, ‘Beedi Jalaile Jigar Se Piya’ from ‘Omkara to Sheila Ki Jawani’ from Tees Maar Khan, Sunidhi sang most of her hits during the start nights of the ongoing KIIT Silver Carnival. The students were also seen dancing to those item songs.

On the occasion, founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta and Vice Chancellor of KIIT Prof. Sasmita Samanta thanked and facilitated Sunidhi Chauhan for her magical performance.

The carnival marks the penultimate phase of the three-month-long Silver Jubilee celebration of the University. The carnival will continue up to February 16. The entire campus along with different schools and departments has been given a decorative look with illuminations. Decorative plants and flowers have added to the beauty of the green campus along with fancy lights at night. No wonder then, a festive mood has enveloped the university campus.

Cultural programmes have been scheduled during the carnival. Prominent singers and artists are visit the campus every evening to entertain the crowd. Food stalls have been set up, offering a range of delicacies.