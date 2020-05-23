KIIT , KISS Help Tibetan Monks to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

KIIT, KISS provide medicines, essentials goods to Tibetan monks in Odisha’s Gajapati

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, KIIT and KISS on Saturday extended a helping hand to the Tibetan communities and monks in Odisha’s Gajapati district yet again .

The KIIT and KISS family have provided basic essentials like sanitizers, hand wash, sanitary napkins, masks as well as grocery and dry foods to the Tibetan families and monks in Chandragiri and Jirang area in the district.

In addition, essential medicines have also been provided to the local hospital while financial help has been given to two old age homes in Chandragiri, adopted by KISS foundation.

In a tweet, KIIT & KISS founder and Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, “Second consignment of aid to Padmasambhava Monastery in Chandragiri – medical equipments, PPE and other essential medicines to the local hospital besides dry food items to the monastery, Tibetan settlement and cash help to old age home that @kissfoundation adopted.”

Earlier in April, the KIIT and KISS family distributed grocery, dry food,  a kit containing essential items like sanitizers, hand wash, sanitary napkins and masks etc to the the Tibetan communities in Jiranga and Chandragiri of Gajapati district.

