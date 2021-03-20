KIIT & KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta Awarded For Contribution To Alleviate Poverty, Hunger And Illiteracy

Bhubaneswar: Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University Dr. Achyuta Samanta on Saturday was awarded for his r contribution to alleviate poverty, hunger and illiteracy.

Samanta received the Business Eminence Award which was presented to him by noted Odia vernacular daily ‘Dharitri’ and its English sister concern ‘Orissa POST.’

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the award to Samanta, who dedicated it to all students and staff of KIIT & KISS.

