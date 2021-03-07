Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 70 Covid positives today i.e. on Sunday. The district of Khurda alone has recorded 16 Covid positives in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 70 positives (In quarantine: 41 Local contacts: 29), The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

The details of Covid positive cases in the other districts of Odisha is as follows:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Keonjhar: 1

10. Khurda: 16

11. Puri: 1

12. Rayagada: 2

13. Sambalpur: 3

14. Sundargarh: 12

15. State Pool: 4