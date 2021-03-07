Khurda Records 16 Covid Positives, Tally In Odisha Rises To 3,37,744

By WCE 2
covid cases odisha
Covid Positives Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 70 Covid positives today i.e. on Sunday. The district of Khurda alone has recorded 16 Covid positives in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 70 positives (In quarantine: 41 Local contacts: 29), The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

The details of Covid positive cases in the other districts of Odisha is as follows: 

1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Cuttack: 3
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 2
9. Keonjhar: 1
10. Khurda: 16
11. Puri: 1
12. Rayagada: 2
13. Sambalpur: 3
14. Sundargarh: 12
15. State Pool: 4

You might also like
State

Huge Shark Rescued In Odisha, Locals Amazed

State

Tractor Tire Bursts In Odisha, Kills Mechanic

State

Thick Blanket Of Fog Engulfs Twin Cities Of Odisha

State

Interstate Robbery Gang Busted, Mastermind Arrested In Puri, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.