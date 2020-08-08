Khurda and Ganjam report 274 COVID cases each as 1643 more test positive for coronavirus in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Khurda and Ganjam districts reported 274 COVID cases each as 1643 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Information and Public Relation Department today.
Out of the 1643 new positive cases, 1018 positive cases have been reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 625 cases are local contacts.
Here is the district-wise COVID positive list:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 43
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 98
8. Dhenkanal: 36
9. Gajapati: 35
10. Ganjam: 274
11. Jagatsinghpur: 21
12. Jajpur: 36
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 52
16. Kendrapara: 14
17. Keonjhar: 3
18. Khurda: 274
19. Koraput: 50
20. Malkangiri: 27
21. Mayurbhanj: 39
22. Nabarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 40
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 92
26. Rayagada: 136
27. Sambalpur: 112
Covid-19 Report For 7th August
New Positive Cases: 1643
In quarantine: 1018
Local contacts: 625
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 43
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 8, 2020
22. Nawarangpur: 5
23. Nayagarh: 40
24. Nuapada: 1
25. Puri: 92
26. Rayagada: 136
27. Sambalpur: 112
28. Sundargarh: 118
New Recoveries: 1810
Cumulative Tested: 634090
Positive: 44193
Recovered: 28697
Active Cases: 15189
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 8, 2020