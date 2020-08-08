Covid-19 Bangaluru
Khurda and Ganjam report 274 COVID cases each as 1643 more test positive for coronavirus in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Khurda and Ganjam  districts reported 274 COVID cases each as 1643 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Information and Public Relation Department today.

Out of the 1643  new positive cases, 1018 positive cases have been reported from different quarantine centres and the rest 625 cases are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise COVID positive list:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 98

8. Dhenkanal: 36

9. Gajapati: 35

10. Ganjam: 274

11. Jagatsinghpur: 21

12. Jajpur: 36

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 52

16. Kendrapara: 14

17. Keonjhar: 3

18. Khurda: 274

19. Koraput: 50

20. Malkangiri: 27

21. Mayurbhanj: 39

22. Nabarangpur: 5

23. Nayagarh: 40

24. Nuapada: 1

25. Puri: 92

26. Rayagada: 136

27. Sambalpur: 112

