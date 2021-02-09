Khandagiri Mela will not be held this year, clarifies BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that the Khandagiri Mela 2021 will not be held.

The city civic body clarified that the Magha Saptami Mela (Khandagiri Mela) will not be held for this year in view of the COVID pandemic.

The usual rituals that are being observed in relation to Magha Saptami may be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the BMC said in a notification.

“Traditionally the Magha Saptami Mela is organized at Khanadgiri every year with much fanfare. Orchestra, Opera Shows etc and one writ petition No WP( c) was filed at Hon’ble High court to consider fixing of 12 days from Magha Saptami for celebration each year, to which Hon’ble High Court has disposed of the petition with a direction to authority to take a decision on the representation within three months from the date of production of authenticated copy of the order by the petitioner,” said the notification.

“As per order No 480/R&DM(DM) dated 30-01-2021, Govt has stipulated organization of such fairs subject to conditions of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols,” added the notification.

The BMC notification further said that in obedience to aforementioned Court Order a coordination committee meeting was held on 02-02-2021 to explore the possibility of holding Magha Saptami Mela(Khandagiri Mela) in view of the existence of COVID-19 pandemic which has not subsided completely and decision was taken to invite proposals from the Jatra Committees for holding the mela with strict adherence of COVID-19 protocol:

“Some Jatra Committee have submitted proposals and undertaking to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols and suggested that they will erect Opera Pandals stalls from Jagamara Melana Padia towards Khandagiri Hill and from Khandagiri Hill Sauchalaya to Sibananda School. Also there was a representation from an organization not to allow holding the Mela in view of the Pandemic,” it said adding that in the field it is observed that due to the ongoing expansion work of NH-5 the road being used is extremely narrow and there will be serious traffic. Law & Order issue due to congregation of large number of people and further there is no space available in the road to accommodate temporary erection of stalls.