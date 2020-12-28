khandadhar waterfall reopens

Khandadhar Waterfall In Sundergarh Reopens Today, Picnic Prohibited For Visitors

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: The Khandadhar Waterfall in the Bonai sub-division of Sundergarh district in Odisha reopened today. Due to Covid pandemic, the tourist place was closed for almost nine months.

While the waterfall reopens today, the district administration has permitted the tourists only to visit the spot and prohibited picnic and feasts in accordance with the Covid protocols.

Now as the Covid outbreak has subsided, temples and tourist places in the State are gradually reopening.

