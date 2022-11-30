Khageswar’s associate Abinash Priyadarshi deposes before ED in Archana Nag case

Bhubaneswar: Abhinash Priyadarshi alias Chandan, a close associate of Khageswar Patra who is also co-accused in the Archana Nag blackmailing case deposed before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning.

Report says, Patra was the business partner of the Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand. He was running a used car dealership business between 2010 and 2019.

After coming in contact with Archana Nag, he expanded his business empire by building a used car showroom in the Hansapal area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The ED has reportedly unearthed bank transaction links between the couple and Patra and during the raid seized mobile, computer, hard disk, and other incriminating material.