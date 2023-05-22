Police IIC’s assets worth Crores seized during Vigilance raid

Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance has reportedly seized Gaisilet Police Station IIC Birabar Bhagat’s movable and immovable assets worth Crores.

As many as four teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 2 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other staff conducted searches at four places on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Sambalpur and seized Bhagat’s property.

The four places of the Police IIC where the raids were conducted today are residential building located at Anguliapada in Sambalpur, government quarter located at Gaisilet in Bargarh, farm house at Kabrapali village in Sambalpur and office chamber located at Gaisilet PS.

The simultaneous searches were conducted on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during which the following assets were seized:

One double storeyed building located at Anguliapada, PS-Ainthapali, Dist-Sambalpur worth over Rs.77 Lakhs. One farm house with boundary wall with trees planted on the land vide Khata No.198/31, Mauza-Kabarapali, Sambalpur worth about Rs.21 Lakhs. Lands in Sambalpur town and Bonei, Sundargarh. Details as under:-

A piece of land (benami) vide Plot No.721 under Khata No.1 & 182, Mauza-Bahidar new-palli, Sambalpur of area Ac.2.61 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.1114 under Khata No.559/3192, Mauza-Ainthapali, Sambalpur of area Ac.0.24 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.42/1390 under Khata No.198/31, Mauza-Kabarapali, Sambalpur of area Ac.2.02 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.6/944 under Khata No.46, MauzaPutibandha, Sambalpur of area Ac.0.25 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.42/1391 under Khata No.198/31, Mauza-Kabarapali, Sambalpur of area Ac.0.50 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.2326, 386 & 2600/2692 under Khata No.180/27, Mauza-Badabourkela, Bonei, Sundargarh of area Ac.0.44 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.531/01, 531/02 & 537/01 under Khata No.16, Mauza-Sanbourkela, Bonei, Sundargarh of area Ac.0.19 dcml.

A piece of land vide Plot No.657 & 663 under Khata No.46, Mauza-Gudiali, Bonei, Sundargarh of area Ac.0.82 dcml.

A piece of land under Khata No.1, Mauza-Gudiali, Bonei, Sundargarh of area Ac.1.06 dcml.

A piece of land under Khata No.46, Mauza-Gudiali, Bonei, Sundargarh of area Ac.1.32 dcml

The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to over Rs.1.11 Crore. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

4) Bank, Insurance deposits and investment in debentures worth approx Rs.16.68 Lakhs.

5) Gold jewellery approx 166 gms.

6) Cash Rs.79,460/-.

7) 2 four wheelers (Maruti Swift Dzire) worth Rs.13.65 Lakhs.

8) 2 two wheelers & household articles worth over Rs.9.41 Lakhs.

Birabar Bhagat is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase. Enquiry is in progress.