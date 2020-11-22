Kanwar Vishal Singh Takes Charge As SP Of Puri

Puri: IPS officer Kanwar Vishal Singh today took charge as Puri SP from the earlier SP of Puri, Akhileshwar Singh

It is noteworthy that the former SP of Puri Akhileshwar Singh was transferred on November 20.

The transfer of Akhileshwar Singh was effected due to an alleged custodial death in Puri.

IPS Kanwar Vishal Singh was earlier working as the SP of Sambalpur.

Singh had visited the Srimandir yesterday in the evening, to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.