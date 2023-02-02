Kantabanjhi MLA’s son arrested for creating ruckus at cinema hall

Bolangir: Kantabanjhi MLA and Congress leader, Santosh Singh Saluja’s son, Seji Singh was arrested on Wednesday night for creating ruckus at a cinema hall. According to reports, Seji Singh was seen involved in an altercation at Alishan Cinama Hall. A video of the fight went viral and Seji was arrested by the police based on evidence from the video.

Seji was reportedly trying to extort protection fee from the owner of the cinema hall at gun point.

He, however, fled the spot when police arrived. Police managed to nab Seji Singh from his gym. Reportedly, a huge amount of money, as well as liquor has been confiscated from the gym.

The police have charged the lawmaker’s son under IPC sections 384, 506, 383 and Arms act.

It should be noted that there have been multiple allegations against Seji Singh before this as well.