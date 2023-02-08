Kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar: Complaint filed against 5 people

Bhubaneswar: Complaints have been filed against as many as five people in the Kangaroo Court incident which took place in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

In a shocking incident, a kangaroo court in Bhubaneswar had allegedly tortured a woman all night long on Monday by tying her to a pole.

The incident had been reported from Jagannath Leprosy colony under Mancheswar police limits of Bhubaneswar. The police was informed and it reached the spot and rescued the woman, said reliable reports.

According to reports, deep injury marks have been spotted on the hand and the body of the woman. The woman will undergo a medical examination and then her statement will be recorded under Section. 161 of CrPC.

The family members of the woman had allegedly asked her not to talk to a youth which she did not listen. This was the reason behind the torture of the woman, said sources.