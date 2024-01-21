Watch: Man blank fires during marriage reception in Angul

Angul: A man, who allegedly has several criminal charges, was reportedly seen blank firing during his marriage reception in Odisha’s Angul district. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

The marriage reception of one Rajesh Das of Talacher in the district was held at the Jagannath Kalyan Mandap on January 19. During the ceremony, Rajesh blank-fired one round of bullet and handed over the gun to a security personnel while another man was standing alongside him. A video of the incident is now doing rounds.

While the owner of the revolver and who was the security man were not known immediately, it is alleged that several criminal cases including attempt to murder and extortion were filed against Rajesh. Even he was under jurisdiction custody for some time.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been reportedly filed against him at Vikrampur Police Station over the incident.