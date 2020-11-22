Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta Felicitated For Being Elected As President Of Volleyball Federation Of India

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP and founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta was on Sunday felicitated by different sports association and organization for being elected as the President of Volleyball Federation of India.

All those who were present at the felicitation ceremony congratulated Samanta, who is the first person from Odisha to hold the prestigious post, and hoped that the Indian volleyball will see a new future under his presidentship.

Samanta also thanked everyone for their wishes and assured that a Volleyball academy will be set soon.

Members of Utkal Karate Association, Amateur Soft Tennis Federation Of India, Horse Riding Association, Scuba Diving Association, Jajpur Athletic Association, Khurda District Athletic Association, Shaheed Sports Club In Bhubaneswar And Tennis Ball Cricket Federation Of India took part in the felicitation ceremony and congratulated Samanta.