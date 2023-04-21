Kalinga TV impact: Union FM asks to ‘take cognisance’ in Nabarangpur old woman’s bank pension matter

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV’s impact has been witnessed in the case of a 70-year-old woman’s struggle for pension in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shown her concern in this matter. She has asked to ‘take cognisance of this (matter) and act humanely’.

On April 17, 2023, Kalinga TV carried a story titled, “70-year-old woman struggling to get pension in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist: Watch” in which the struggle of the old lady to get her pension had been mentioned.

The said article of Kalinga TV reads, “A 70-year-old woman has been struggling to get her old age pension in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. She has been seen going on the road with the help of a broken chair barefoot to get her pension that is provided by the Government. The victim old lady has been identified as Surya Harijan of Banuaguda village under the Jharigan block of the district.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on this matter and wrote, “Can see the manager of the @TheOfficialSBI responding but yet wish @DFS_India and @TheOfficialSBI take cognisance of this and act humanely. Are they no bank Mitra? @FinMinIndia.”

The Bank Authorities replied to the above and tweeted, “Madam, we are equally pained to see this video. Smt Surya Harijan in the video used to withdraw her old age pension from the CSP point situated in her village every month. Due to old age, her finger prints were not matching at the CSP point.”

“She visited our Jharigaon Branch with her relative. Our Branch Manager immediately paid the amount by manually debiting her account. Our Branch Manger has also communicated that her pension will be delivered to her doorstop from next month,” the bank said in another tweet.

“We have also decided to handover a wheelchair to Smt Surya Harijan,” another tweet by the Bank said.

And the Union Finance Minister has re-tweeted all these statements of the bank also.