70 year old woman struggling to get pension in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist: Watch

Umerkote: A 70-year-old woman has been struggling to get her old age pension in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha. She has been seen going on the road with the help of a broken chair barefoot to get her pension that is provided by the Government. The victim old lady has been identified as Surya Harijan of Banuaguda village under the Jharigan block of the district.

As per reports, the said old woman is very poor. Her elder son has gone to another state to work as migrant labour. She is staying with the family of her younger son, who gets his livelihood by grazing the cattle of others. The family does not have any land to plough. They live in a hut.

Earlier she was being provided with pension money on hand. Yet, now the system has changed and the money is being transferred online to her account. However, as per the bank authority, her left thumb impression (LTI) sometimes does not match the Specimen, for which it becomes a problem to pay the pension amount to her. Reportedly, due to this reason or any other reason, she has not received her pension for the last four months. Yet, for physical presence, she needs to go to the bank. But the old lady is too weak and she cannot even walk on her own. She needs a chair to use as a walking stick.

Again, once she was on her way to the bank when she was going with the help of the broken chair when she fell down. As a result, one of her legs sustained an orthopaedic injury. Since then, she is experiencing more difficulty walking. Yet, still, she has not lost patience. She is trying her best to make physical presence in the bank to put her LTI so that the pension amount can be released.

It has also been reported that she has sought help in this matter at the Panchayat office and Block office several times but in vain. Hence, though there are existing Government schemes to help out such citizens, practically it is somehow not coming to the use of the deserving beneficiary.

In this regard, Kalinga TV Digital met Banuaguda Sarpanch Laxmi Pujari and asked to provide the pension amount on hand to this helpless woman. She said that it has been already discussed. We are trying to provide the pension to people like Laxmi and other such people at their respective houses. She has also said that after a discussion with Jharigan BDO, she will be given a tri-cycle and a walking stick. It is time now to wait and see when practically this old woman and such helpless other senior citizens will get the benefit.

Report: Anurag Patnaik, Umerkote