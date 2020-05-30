Bhubaneswar: Kalbaishakhi likely to lash Odisha tomorrow. Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and rain fall very likely to occur in several parts of the State due to which the regional meteorological department has issued orange warning to 14 districts.

This apart, several places of the State likely to witness Kalbaishakhi on June 1 and June 2 during which the wind speed may reach up to 30-40 kmph. Therefore, some districts of the State have been issued yellow warning.

Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts may witness lightning along with rainfall today. During this time, the wind speed may reach 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase on May 31 which will occur along with rainfall in different districts like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Kandhamal.