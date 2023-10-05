Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates BPUT Tech Carnival-2023

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the students and dignitaries, CM said, “Technology is the pivot of our future. Our growth, our well-being, everything is dependent on our hold on advanced and emerging technologies. We must therefore keep ourselves engaged with the latest technology, and stay ahead.”

He further said that the Biju Patnaik University of Technology is a pre-eminent institution in the realm of technical education in our country. It has produced many brilliant technocrats contributing immensely to the development of the state and the country.

He emphasized that Odisha has made great strides in skilling its youth, making them employable and transforming Odisha into the skill capital of the World.

CM also said that the World Skill Center is a premier institute providing advanced skill training in several trades. Our efforts have been highly effective in making our children globally employable.

Speaking on the BPUT Tech Carnival: 2023, the CM said it has been conceived to engage students in Technical, Cultural and Sports activities. He expressed happiness that the event will be a calendar event to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work, sincerity and dedication of our students.

The CM inaugurated the web portal and a poster for the event.

Minister Skill Development Pritiranjan Gharai said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has now become an epicenter of technical education. While the students are receiving quality technical education here in the state, students from outside the state are also coming here for their education.

Principal Secretary Skill Development & Technical Education Smt. Usha Padhi and Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian were also present on the occasion.

BPUT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath delivered the welcome address and Registrar Nishi Punam Minz proposed the vote of thanks.

