Joint Typhoon Warning Centre Issues Tropical Cyclone Alert In Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) has issued a tropical cyclone alert in the Bay of Bengal. This has been named as 03B. However, it has been said that this will have no impact on India.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Well-Marked Low has formed in the Bay of Bengal (BoB).

As per the bulletin a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southeast Bangladesh.

The well-marked low pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area of Southeast Bangladesh-North Myanmar Coasts lay over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southeast Bangladesh at 1130 hours IST of today, the 10th June, 2023.

Here is the wind warning:

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Bay of Bengal on 10th June.

Here is the Sea condition:

The sea condition is likely to be rough over northeast Bay of Bengal on 10th June.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into northeast Bay of Bengal on 10th June.

