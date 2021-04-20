Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: On first day of enforcement to prevent hoarding and black marketing of Covid medicines, the Joint Flying Squad comprising Drug Inspectors, officials of Crime Branch, Special Task Force and local police conducted verification at various medicine depots at Kathagada Sahi, Bhanpur, Pratap Nagari of Cuttack and Pahala, Unit-3 of Bhubaneswar.

They also verified the records and stocks of entry and supply to different Hospitals and Institutions. They collected the distribution details and directed the medical depots to submit daily up-dates on the distribution of Covid drugs.

To prevent hoarding and black marketing of COVID medicines in the State, the State Level Committee comprising ADGP, Crime as Chairman and Joint Secretary, Health Department and Drugs Controller as Members had been formed by the Government of Odisha.

The Committee has constituted seven Flying Squads in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and 15 in rest of the State.

ADGP, Crime reviewed the enforcement work and warned that strong action under various criminals laws shall be taken against anyone indulging in hoarding, black marketing or any illegal acts.