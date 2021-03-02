Malkangiri: A youth has been looted off gold ornaments by his tenant at Bibiguda Colony in Malkangiri under Sadar Mahakuma of Malkangiri district in Odisha on Monday night.

The youth has been identified as the owner of a jewellery shop in the district.

According to reports, the looter had prepared a blueprint three months ago for successful execution of the robbery. He planned to live as a tenant at the shop owner’s home.

On Monday night the accused looter tenant fed intoxicated sweets to the landlord along with his family members on the pretext of getting a job.

Later the whole family fell unconscious in an inebriated state after consuming the sweets. The looter took advantage of this and executed his plan and robbed gold ornaments along with Rs. 2 lakh cash.

The worth of the looted gold ornaments is estimated to be Rs 35 lakh.

On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into this matter.