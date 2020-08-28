Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday announced to relax the COVID restriction for the students appearing the JEE and NEET exam this year. It has decided to permit the movement of students.

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, in a public address today, informed that around 37,000 candidates to appear the JEE across the State this year.

“No travel restrictions on movement of JEE Main candidates, their parents and others,” said Tripathy adding that those who have no any transport facility can avail government transport facilities without payment to come to the exam centres.

They can travel free of cost by showing their admit cards, he added.

The Chief Secretary informed that all the district administrations have been directed to make necessary arrangements so that those examinees who have not any transport facilities will face any difficulty in going to the exam centres and return to their homes.

Besides, the concerned administration have been asked to make free accommodation arrangement for needy examinees at different government institutions.

Meanwhile, the candidates have been urged to contact nearby nodal centres in case of facing any inconveniences.