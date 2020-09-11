JEE Main Results 2020 To Be Announced Today, Check Here Details

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency or NTA, to declare the JEE Main Result 2020 today.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their JEE Main results at jeemain.nta.nic.in or or jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘JEE Mains 2020 results’

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: View your JEE Mains results 2020.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The JEE Mains 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 at 660 exam centres in 233 cities, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 6.35 lakh students including 38,236 candidates from Odisha appeared in the examination held at 26 examination centres in seven cities/towns of the State, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore and Dhenkanal.