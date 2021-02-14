Jajpur ‘Pihu’ Missing Case: Police Announce Cash Reward for Information, Paste Posters

By IANS
pihu missing case Jajpur

Jajpur: Though seven months have passed to the mysterious missing of Pihu, a 2.5 year old minor girl of Madhusudanpur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha, the cops are still clueless of her whereabouts with no lead in the case.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of investigation by Binjharpur police, parents of Pihu have warned of demonstration in front of the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar on February 25.

Today, Binjharpur police went to the village and dried up a pond using a motor to find Pihu, but to no avail. Promising Rs 20,000 to whoever provides details about the whereabouts of Pihu, the cops have also pasted posters around Jajpur town.

pihu missing case

Yesterday, Jajpur SP Rahul P R had visited Binjharpur and formed a special team to investigate the disappearance of Pihu. However, parents of Pihu, who claimed that Pihu was kidnapped, are not satisfied with the police investigation. We are yet to get reaction of Police in this matter.

 

