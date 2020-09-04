Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Legislator Prasanta Muduli on Friday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He was placed in home quarantine.

The BJD MLA from Jagatsinghpur constituency took the social media route and requested those who have come in contact with him the last few days to get themselves tested.

“After developing symptoms, I went for the Covid-19 test yesterday & I have tested positive. Now I am in home isolations & with the Blessing of Lord Jagannath, i am stable. Those who have come in contact me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required, “Muduli wrote in his Facebook page.

More than 12 legislators including three ministers have tested Covid-19 positive in the state so far.

The positive tally has increased to 1,16,678 in the state as 3,267 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the health department today.